Egyptian pounds to Thai bahts today

Convert EGP to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
771.12 thb

1.000 EGP = 0.7711 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Thai Baht
1 EGP0.77112 THB
5 EGP3.85559 THB
10 EGP7.71118 THB
20 EGP15.42236 THB
50 EGP38.55590 THB
100 EGP77.11180 THB
250 EGP192.77950 THB
500 EGP385.55900 THB
1000 EGP771.11800 THB
2000 EGP1,542.23600 THB
5000 EGP3,855.59000 THB
10000 EGP7,711.18000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Egyptian Pound
1 THB1.29682 EGP
5 THB6.48410 EGP
10 THB12.96820 EGP
20 THB25.93640 EGP
50 THB64.84100 EGP
100 THB129.68200 EGP
250 THB324.20500 EGP
500 THB648.41000 EGP
1000 THB1,296.82000 EGP
2000 THB2,593.64000 EGP
5000 THB6,484.10000 EGP
10000 THB12,968.20000 EGP