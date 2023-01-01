50 Thai bahts to Egyptian pounds

Convert THB to EGP at the real exchange rate

50 thb
43.74 egp

1.00000 THB = 0.87486 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Egyptian Pound
1 THB0.87486 EGP
5 THB4.37429 EGP
10 THB8.74858 EGP
20 THB17.49716 EGP
50 THB43.74290 EGP
100 THB87.48580 EGP
250 THB218.71450 EGP
500 THB437.42900 EGP
1000 THB874.85800 EGP
2000 THB1749.71600 EGP
5000 THB4374.29000 EGP
10000 THB8748.58000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Thai Baht
1 EGP1.14304 THB
5 EGP5.71520 THB
10 EGP11.43040 THB
20 EGP22.86080 THB
50 EGP57.15200 THB
100 EGP114.30400 THB
250 EGP285.76000 THB
500 EGP571.52000 THB
1000 EGP1143.04000 THB
2000 EGP2286.08000 THB
5000 EGP5715.20000 THB
10000 EGP11430.40000 THB