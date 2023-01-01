250 Egyptian pounds to Thai bahts

Convert EGP to THB at the real exchange rate

250 egp
285.56 thb

1.00000 EGP = 1.14223 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090790.87111.49361.662020.9635518.7319
1 GBP1.1494311.25365104.4471.716751.910321.1075321.5304
1 USD0.916850.797671183.31451.36941.523810.8834517.1742
1 INR0.01100460.009574210.012002710.01643650.01828980.01060380.206137

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Thai Baht
1 EGP1.14223 THB
5 EGP5.71115 THB
10 EGP11.42230 THB
20 EGP22.84460 THB
50 EGP57.11150 THB
100 EGP114.22300 THB
250 EGP285.55750 THB
500 EGP571.11500 THB
1000 EGP1142.23000 THB
2000 EGP2284.46000 THB
5000 EGP5711.15000 THB
10000 EGP11422.30000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Egyptian Pound
1 THB0.87548 EGP
5 THB4.37739 EGP
10 THB8.75478 EGP
20 THB17.50956 EGP
50 THB43.77390 EGP
100 THB87.54780 EGP
250 THB218.86950 EGP
500 THB437.73900 EGP
1000 THB875.47800 EGP
2000 THB1750.95600 EGP
5000 THB4377.39000 EGP
10000 THB8754.78000 EGP