Egyptian pounds to Japanese yen today

Convert EGP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
3,234 jpy

1.000 EGP = 3.234 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2611.4731.6620.96618.226
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6851.7251.9461.13221.34
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Japanese Yen
1 EGP3.23371 JPY
5 EGP16.16855 JPY
10 EGP32.33710 JPY
20 EGP64.67420 JPY
50 EGP161.68550 JPY
100 EGP323.37100 JPY
250 EGP808.42750 JPY
500 EGP1,616.85500 JPY
1000 EGP3,233.71000 JPY
2000 EGP6,467.42000 JPY
5000 EGP16,168.55000 JPY
10000 EGP32,337.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Egyptian Pound
100 JPY30.92420 EGP
1000 JPY309.24200 EGP
1500 JPY463.86300 EGP
2000 JPY618.48400 EGP
3000 JPY927.72600 EGP
5000 JPY1,546.21000 EGP
5400 JPY1,669.90680 EGP
10000 JPY3,092.42000 EGP
15000 JPY4,638.63000 EGP
20000 JPY6,184.84000 EGP
25000 JPY7,731.05000 EGP
30000 JPY9,277.26000 EGP