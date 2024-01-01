Egyptian pounds to Panamanian balboas today

Convert EGP to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
21.32 pab

1.000 EGP = 0.02132 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2681.4741.6620.96618.215
1 GBP1.17111.27105.7021.7251.9471.13221.329
1 USD0.9220.787183.2011.3581.5320.89116.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 EGP0.02132 PAB
5 EGP0.10661 PAB
10 EGP0.21322 PAB
20 EGP0.42645 PAB
50 EGP1.06612 PAB
100 EGP2.13223 PAB
250 EGP5.33058 PAB
500 EGP10.66115 PAB
1000 EGP21.32230 PAB
2000 EGP42.64460 PAB
5000 EGP106.61150 PAB
10000 EGP213.22300 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Egyptian Pound
1 PAB46.89930 EGP
5 PAB234.49650 EGP
10 PAB468.99300 EGP
20 PAB937.98600 EGP
50 PAB2,344.96500 EGP
100 PAB4,689.93000 EGP
250 PAB11,724.82500 EGP
500 PAB23,449.65000 EGP
1000 PAB46,899.30000 EGP
2000 PAB93,798.60000 EGP
5000 PAB234,496.50000 EGP
10000 PAB468,993.00000 EGP