100 Turkish liras to Australian dollars

Convert TRY to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 try
5.74 aud

1.00000 TRY = 0.05738 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:4 UTC
TRY to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865051.0504587.45521.444211.661050.9636518.8713
1GBP1.15611.21435101.1011.669551.920221.1139821.8158
1USD0.951950.823486183.2551.374851.581280.917417.965
1INR0.01143440.009891130.012011310.01651370.01899320.01101920.215783

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Australian Dollar
1 TRY0.05738 AUD
5 TRY0.28691 AUD
10 TRY0.57382 AUD
20 TRY1.14763 AUD
50 TRY2.86909 AUD
100 TRY5.73817 AUD
250 TRY14.34543 AUD
500 TRY28.69085 AUD
1000 TRY57.38170 AUD
2000 TRY114.76340 AUD
5000 TRY286.90850 AUD
10000 TRY573.81700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 AUD17.42720 TRY
5 AUD87.13600 TRY
10 AUD174.27200 TRY
20 AUD348.54400 TRY
50 AUD871.36000 TRY
100 AUD1742.72000 TRY
250 AUD4356.80000 TRY
500 AUD8713.60000 TRY
1000 AUD17427.20000 TRY
2000 AUD34854.40000 TRY
5000 AUD87136.00000 TRY
10000 AUD174272.00000 TRY