500 Kazakhstani tenges to Japanese yen

Convert KZT to JPY at the real exchange rate

500 kzt
167 jpy

1.00000 KZT = 0.33398 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.348551.3470518.88380.927550.7931161.632121.53104
1 CAD0.74153710.99888814.0030.6878190.5881251.210281.13532
1 SGD0.7423631.00111114.01860.6885840.588781.211631.13659
1 ZAR0.05295560.07141310.071333610.04911920.04199980.08642960.081077

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.33398 JPY
5 KZT1.66991 JPY
10 KZT3.33982 JPY
20 KZT6.67964 JPY
50 KZT16.69910 JPY
100 KZT33.39820 JPY
250 KZT83.49550 JPY
500 KZT166.99100 JPY
1000 KZT333.98200 JPY
2000 KZT667.96400 JPY
5000 KZT1669.91000 JPY
10000 KZT3339.82000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY299.41700 KZT
1000 JPY2994.17000 KZT
1500 JPY4491.25500 KZT
2000 JPY5988.34000 KZT
3000 JPY8982.51000 KZT
5000 JPY14970.85000 KZT
5400 JPY16168.51800 KZT
10000 JPY29941.70000 KZT
15000 JPY44912.55000 KZT
20000 JPY59883.40000 KZT
25000 JPY74854.25000 KZT
30000 JPY89825.10000 KZT