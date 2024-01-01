100 Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert JPY to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
290.77 kzt

1.000 JPY = 2.908 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.661.4651.6530.96917.788
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8311.7151.9351.13520.832
1 USD0.9420.804183.4921.3791.5560.91316.751
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY290.76700 KZT
1000 JPY2,907.67000 KZT
1500 JPY4,361.50500 KZT
2000 JPY5,815.34000 KZT
3000 JPY8,723.01000 KZT
5000 JPY14,538.35000 KZT
5400 JPY15,701.41800 KZT
10000 JPY29,076.70000 KZT
15000 JPY43,615.05000 KZT
20000 JPY58,153.40000 KZT
25000 JPY72,691.75000 KZT
30000 JPY87,230.10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.34392 JPY
5 KZT1.71959 JPY
10 KZT3.43918 JPY
20 KZT6.87836 JPY
50 KZT17.19590 JPY
100 KZT34.39180 JPY
250 KZT85.97950 JPY
500 KZT171.95900 JPY
1000 KZT343.91800 JPY
2000 KZT687.83600 JPY
5000 KZT1,719.59000 JPY
10000 KZT3,439.18000 JPY