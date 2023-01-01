100 Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert JPY to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
318.22 kzt

1.00000 JPY = 3.18218 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7855460.91111.47941.333950.860857.11851.329
1 GBP1.27311.159841.883281.698121.095799.061851.69182
1 EUR1.097550.86218511.623711.464080.9447757.812911.45864
1 AUD0.675950.530990.61587210.9016840.5818924.811750.898338

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY318.21800 KZT
1000 JPY3182.18000 KZT
1500 JPY4773.27000 KZT
2000 JPY6364.36000 KZT
3000 JPY9546.54000 KZT
5000 JPY15910.90000 KZT
5400 JPY17183.77200 KZT
10000 JPY31821.80000 KZT
15000 JPY47732.70000 KZT
20000 JPY63643.60000 KZT
25000 JPY79554.50000 KZT
30000 JPY95465.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.31425 JPY
5 KZT1.57125 JPY
10 KZT3.14250 JPY
20 KZT6.28500 JPY
50 KZT15.71250 JPY
100 KZT31.42500 JPY
250 KZT78.56250 JPY
500 KZT157.12500 JPY
1000 KZT314.25000 JPY
2000 KZT628.50000 JPY
5000 KZT1571.25000 JPY
10000 KZT3142.50000 JPY