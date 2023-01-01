1500 Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert JPY to KZT at the real exchange rate

1500 jpy
4773.60 kzt

1.00000 JPY = 3.18240 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
How to convert Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY318.24000 KZT
1000 JPY3182.40000 KZT
1500 JPY4773.60000 KZT
2000 JPY6364.80000 KZT
3000 JPY9547.20000 KZT
5000 JPY15912.00000 KZT
5400 JPY17184.96000 KZT
10000 JPY31824.00000 KZT
15000 JPY47736.00000 KZT
20000 JPY63648.00000 KZT
25000 JPY79560.00000 KZT
30000 JPY95472.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.31423 JPY
5 KZT1.57115 JPY
10 KZT3.14229 JPY
20 KZT6.28458 JPY
50 KZT15.71145 JPY
100 KZT31.42290 JPY
250 KZT78.55725 JPY
500 KZT157.11450 JPY
1000 KZT314.22900 JPY
2000 KZT628.45800 JPY
5000 KZT1571.14500 JPY
10000 KZT3142.29000 JPY