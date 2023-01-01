5000 Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert JPY to KZT at the real exchange rate

5000 jpy
15909.75 kzt

1.00000 JPY = 3.18195 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
How to convert Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY318.19500 KZT
1000 JPY3181.95000 KZT
1500 JPY4772.92500 KZT
2000 JPY6363.90000 KZT
3000 JPY9545.85000 KZT
5000 JPY15909.75000 KZT
5400 JPY17182.53000 KZT
10000 JPY31819.50000 KZT
15000 JPY47729.25000 KZT
20000 JPY63639.00000 KZT
25000 JPY79548.75000 KZT
30000 JPY95458.50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.31427 JPY
5 KZT1.57136 JPY
10 KZT3.14272 JPY
20 KZT6.28544 JPY
50 KZT15.71360 JPY
100 KZT31.42720 JPY
250 KZT78.56800 JPY
500 KZT157.13600 JPY
1000 KZT314.27200 JPY
2000 KZT628.54400 JPY
5000 KZT1571.36000 JPY
10000 KZT3142.72000 JPY