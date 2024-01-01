250 Kazakhstani tenges to Japanese yen

₸1.000 KZT = ¥0.3143 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 KZT to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31430.3254
Low0.29570.2928
Average0.30520.3044
Change5.31%-3.18%
1 KZT to JPY stats

The performance of KZT to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3143 and a 30 day low of 0.2957. This means the 30 day average was 0.3052. The change for KZT to JPY was 5.31.

The performance of KZT to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3254 and a 90 day low of 0.2928. This means the 90 day average was 0.3044. The change for KZT to JPY was -3.18.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.31426 JPY
5 KZT1.57132 JPY
10 KZT3.14264 JPY
20 KZT6.28528 JPY
50 KZT15.71320 JPY
100 KZT31.42640 JPY
250 KZT78.56600 JPY
500 KZT157.13200 JPY
1000 KZT314.26400 JPY
2000 KZT628.52800 JPY
5000 KZT1,571.32000 JPY
10000 KZT3,142.64000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY318.20400 KZT
1000 JPY3,182.04000 KZT
1500 JPY4,773.06000 KZT
2000 JPY6,364.08000 KZT
3000 JPY9,546.12000 KZT
5000 JPY15,910.20000 KZT
5400 JPY17,183.01600 KZT
10000 JPY31,820.40000 KZT
15000 JPY47,730.60000 KZT
20000 JPY63,640.80000 KZT
25000 JPY79,551.00000 KZT
30000 JPY95,461.20000 KZT