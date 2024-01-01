5 Kazakhstani tenges to Swedish kronor

Convert KZT to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 kzt
0.12 sek

1.00000 KZT = 0.02324 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.854771.0776589.45831.453051.650430.9482318.3808
1 GBP1.1699111.2608104.6621.71.930931.1093421.5047
1 USD0.927950.793147183.01241.348351.531510.8801517.0564
1 INR0.01117840.009554560.012046410.01624280.01844920.01060260.205468

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Swedish Krona
1 KZT0.02324 SEK
5 KZT0.11618 SEK
10 KZT0.23237 SEK
20 KZT0.46474 SEK
50 KZT1.16184 SEK
100 KZT2.32368 SEK
250 KZT5.80920 SEK
500 KZT11.61840 SEK
1000 KZT23.23680 SEK
2000 KZT46.47360 SEK
5000 KZT116.18400 SEK
10000 KZT232.36800 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SEK43.03510 KZT
5 SEK215.17550 KZT
10 SEK430.35100 KZT
20 SEK860.70200 KZT
50 SEK2151.75500 KZT
100 SEK4303.51000 KZT
250 SEK10758.77500 KZT
500 SEK21517.55000 KZT
1000 SEK43035.10000 KZT
2000 SEK86070.20000 KZT
5000 SEK215175.50000 KZT
10000 SEK430351.00000 KZT