1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KZT to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
16.00 cny

1.00000 KZT = 0.01600 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0.01600 CNY
5 KZT0.07999 CNY
10 KZT0.15999 CNY
20 KZT0.31998 CNY
50 KZT0.79994 CNY
100 KZT1.59988 CNY
250 KZT3.99970 CNY
500 KZT7.99940 CNY
1000 KZT15.99880 CNY
2000 KZT31.99760 CNY
5000 KZT79.99400 CNY
10000 KZT159.98800 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY62.50490 KZT
5 CNY312.52450 KZT
10 CNY625.04900 KZT
20 CNY1250.09800 KZT
50 CNY3125.24500 KZT
100 CNY6250.49000 KZT
250 CNY15626.22500 KZT
500 CNY31252.45000 KZT
1000 CNY62504.90000 KZT
2000 CNY125009.80000 KZT
5000 CNY312524.50000 KZT
10000 CNY625049.00000 KZT