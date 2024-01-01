250 Bulgarian levs to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BGN to KZT at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
66,797.75 kzt

лв1.000 BGN = ₸267.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High268.6590268.6590
Low262.1240242.2740
Average264.4228255.5200
Change1.03%10.28%
View full history

1 BGN to KZT stats

The performance of BGN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 268.6590 and a 30 day low of 262.1240. This means the 30 day average was 264.4228. The change for BGN to KZT was 1.03.

The performance of BGN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 268.6590 and a 90 day low of 242.2740. This means the 90 day average was 255.5200. The change for BGN to KZT was 10.28.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BGN267.19100 KZT
5 BGN1,335.95500 KZT
10 BGN2,671.91000 KZT
20 BGN5,343.82000 KZT
50 BGN13,359.55000 KZT
100 BGN26,719.10000 KZT
250 BGN66,797.75000 KZT
500 BGN133,595.50000 KZT
1000 BGN267,191.00000 KZT
2000 BGN534,382.00000 KZT
5000 BGN1,335,955.00000 KZT
10000 BGN2,671,910.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bulgarian Lev
1 KZT0.00374 BGN
5 KZT0.01871 BGN
10 KZT0.03743 BGN
20 KZT0.07485 BGN
50 KZT0.18713 BGN
100 KZT0.37426 BGN
250 KZT0.93566 BGN
500 KZT1.87132 BGN
1000 KZT3.74264 BGN
2000 KZT7.48528 BGN
5000 KZT18.71320 BGN
10000 KZT37.42640 BGN