Bulgarian lev to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 267.191 today, reflecting a 0.370% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.787% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 269.443 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 264.891 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.495% decrease in value.