1 British pound sterling to Euros
Convert GBP to EUR at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Euros
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for British pound sterling
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
|1 GBP
|1.14982 EUR
|5 GBP
|5.74910 EUR
|10 GBP
|11.49820 EUR
|20 GBP
|22.99640 EUR
|50 GBP
|57.49100 EUR
|100 GBP
|114.98200 EUR
|250 GBP
|287.45500 EUR
|300 GBP
|344.94600 EUR
|350 GBP
|402.43700 EUR
|400 GBP
|459.92800 EUR
|450 GBP
|517.41900 EUR
|500 GBP
|574.91000 EUR
|550 GBP
|632.40100 EUR
|600 GBP
|689.89200 EUR
|650 GBP
|747.38300 EUR
|700 GBP
|804.87400 EUR
|800 GBP
|919.85600 EUR
|1000 GBP
|1149.82000 EUR
|1200 GBP
|1379.78400 EUR
|1500 GBP
|1724.73000 EUR
|2000 GBP
|2299.64000 EUR
|3000 GBP
|3449.46000 EUR
|4000 GBP
|4599.28000 EUR
|5000 GBP
|5749.10000 EUR
|10000 GBP
|11498.20000 EUR
|Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
|1 EUR
|0.86970 GBP
|5 EUR
|4.34850 GBP
|10 EUR
|8.69700 GBP
|20 EUR
|17.39400 GBP
|50 EUR
|43.48500 GBP
|100 EUR
|86.97000 GBP
|250 EUR
|217.42500 GBP
|300 EUR
|260.91000 GBP
|350 EUR
|304.39500 GBP
|400 EUR
|347.88000 GBP
|450 EUR
|391.36500 GBP
|500 EUR
|434.85000 GBP
|550 EUR
|478.33500 GBP
|600 EUR
|521.82000 GBP
|650 EUR
|565.30500 GBP
|700 EUR
|608.79000 GBP
|800 EUR
|695.76000 GBP
|1000 EUR
|869.70000 GBP
|1200 EUR
|1043.64000 GBP
|1500 EUR
|1304.55000 GBP
|2000 EUR
|1739.40000 GBP
|3000 EUR
|2609.10000 GBP
|4000 EUR
|3478.80000 GBP
|5000 EUR
|4348.50000 GBP
|10000 EUR
|8697.00000 GBP