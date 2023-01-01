1 thousand Brazilian reais to Russian rubles

Convert BRL to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
18,683.30 rub

1.00000 BRL = 18.68330 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
How to convert Brazilian reais to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Russian Ruble
1 BRL18.68330 RUB
5 BRL93.41650 RUB
10 BRL186.83300 RUB
20 BRL373.66600 RUB
50 BRL934.16500 RUB
100 BRL1868.33000 RUB
250 BRL4670.82500 RUB
500 BRL9341.65000 RUB
1000 BRL18683.30000 RUB
2000 BRL37366.60000 RUB
5000 BRL93416.50000 RUB
10000 BRL186833.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Brazilian Real
1 RUB0.05352 BRL
5 RUB0.26762 BRL
10 RUB0.53524 BRL
20 RUB1.07047 BRL
50 RUB2.67618 BRL
100 RUB5.35236 BRL
250 RUB13.38090 BRL
500 RUB26.76180 BRL
1000 RUB53.52360 BRL
2000 RUB107.04720 BRL
5000 RUB267.61800 BRL
10000 RUB535.23600 BRL