Romanian leu to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Norwegian kroner is currently 2.281 today, reflecting a 0.453% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.025% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 2.287 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 2.263 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.