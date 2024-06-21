루마니아 레우 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Norwegian kroner is currently 2.269 today, reflecting a -0.609% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.369% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 2.309 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.266 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.243% decrease in value.