Romanian leu to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Philippine pesos is currently 12.647 today, reflecting a -0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.212% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 12.701 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 12.624 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.232% decrease in value.