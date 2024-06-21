루마니아 레우 필리핀 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 필리핀 페소로 is currently 12.664 today, reflecting a -0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.089% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 필리핀 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 12.701 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 12.587 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.196% decrease in value.