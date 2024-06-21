루마니아 레우 유로화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 유로화로 환산 is currently 0.201 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 유로화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.201 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.201 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.020% increase in value.