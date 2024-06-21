루마니아 레우 to US dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to US dollars is currently 0.215 today, reflecting a -0.263% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.221% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to US dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.216 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.214 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.180% decrease in value.