Romanian leu to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Australian dollars is currently 0.322 today, reflecting a -0.668% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.608% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.325 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.322 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.419% decrease in value.