10 Philippine pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert PHP to AED at the real exchange rate

10 php
0.66 aed

1.00000 PHP = 0.06631 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
1 EUR10.866781.1043591.92061.462711.620710.92854518.7075
1 GBP1.153711.2741106.051.687551.869831.0712621.583
1 USD0.905450.784868183.2351.32451.467570.8407516.9398
1 INR0.0108790.009429540.012014210.01591280.01763160.01010090.203518

How to convert Philippine pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PHP0.06631 AED
5 PHP0.33155 AED
10 PHP0.66310 AED
20 PHP1.32620 AED
50 PHP3.31550 AED
100 PHP6.63101 AED
250 PHP16.57752 AED
500 PHP33.15505 AED
1000 PHP66.31010 AED
2000 PHP132.62020 AED
5000 PHP331.55050 AED
10000 PHP663.10100 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 AED15.08070 PHP
5 AED75.40350 PHP
10 AED150.80700 PHP
20 AED301.61400 PHP
50 AED754.03500 PHP
100 AED1508.07000 PHP
250 AED3770.17500 PHP
500 AED7540.35000 PHP
1000 AED15080.70000 PHP
2000 AED30161.40000 PHP
5000 AED75403.50000 PHP
10000 AED150807.00000 PHP