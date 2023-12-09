5 Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars

Convert CNY to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 cny
0.94 sgd

1.00000 CNY = 0.18729 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Singapore Dollar
1 CNY0.18729 SGD
5 CNY0.93646 SGD
10 CNY1.87292 SGD
20 CNY3.74584 SGD
50 CNY9.36460 SGD
100 CNY18.72920 SGD
250 CNY46.82300 SGD
500 CNY93.64600 SGD
1000 CNY187.29200 SGD
2000 CNY374.58400 SGD
5000 CNY936.46000 SGD
10000 CNY1872.92000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SGD5.33927 CNY
5 SGD26.69635 CNY
10 SGD53.39270 CNY
20 SGD106.78540 CNY
50 SGD266.96350 CNY
100 SGD533.92700 CNY
250 SGD1334.81750 CNY
500 SGD2669.63500 CNY
1000 SGD5339.27000 CNY
2000 SGD10678.54000 CNY
5000 SGD26696.35000 CNY
10000 SGD53392.70000 CNY