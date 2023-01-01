US dollars to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert USD to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
806.78 gip

1.00000 USD = 0.80678 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.085290.3261.493511.678450.963918.7864
1 GBP1.1444311.242103.3771.70931.920971.1031121.5009
1 USD0.92150.805153183.23441.376251.546670.888217.3115
1 INR0.0110710.009673320.012014310.01653460.01858210.01067110.207985

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
1 USD0.80678 GIP
5 USD4.03388 GIP
10 USD8.06777 GIP
20 USD16.13554 GIP
50 USD40.33885 GIP
100 USD80.67770 GIP
250 USD201.69425 GIP
500 USD403.38850 GIP
1000 USD806.77700 GIP
2000 USD1613.55400 GIP
5000 USD4033.88500 GIP
10000 USD8067.77000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / US Dollar
1 GIP1.23950 USD
5 GIP6.19750 USD
10 GIP12.39500 USD
20 GIP24.79000 USD
50 GIP61.97500 USD
100 GIP123.95000 USD
250 GIP309.87500 USD
500 GIP619.75000 USD
1000 GIP1239.50000 USD
2000 GIP2479.00000 USD
5000 GIP6197.50000 USD
10000 GIP12395.00000 USD