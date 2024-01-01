Romanian leus to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert RON to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
169.52 gip

L1.000 RON = £0.1695 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.573
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.361
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9930.65661.174
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.827

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Gibraltar Pound
1 RON0.16952 GIP
5 RON0.84761 GIP
10 RON1.69521 GIP
20 RON3.39042 GIP
50 RON8.47605 GIP
100 RON16.95210 GIP
250 RON42.38025 GIP
500 RON84.76050 GIP
1000 RON169.52100 GIP
2000 RON339.04200 GIP
5000 RON847.60500 GIP
10000 RON1,695.21000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Romanian Leu
1 GIP5.89899 RON
5 GIP29.49495 RON
10 GIP58.98990 RON
20 GIP117.97980 RON
50 GIP294.94950 RON
100 GIP589.89900 RON
250 GIP1,474.74750 RON
500 GIP2,949.49500 RON
1000 GIP5,898.99000 RON
2000 GIP11,797.98000 RON
5000 GIP29,494.95000 RON
10000 GIP58,989.90000 RON