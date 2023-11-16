British pounds sterling to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert GBP to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
2945.56 top

1.00000 GBP = 2.94556 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9190583.23551.5419150.3351.37470.88671.66667
1 EUR1.0881190.56851.67774163.581.495810.96481.8135
1 INR0.01201410.011041410.01852461.806140.01651580.01065290.0200235
1 AUD0.648550.59603953.9824197.49980.8915620.5750691.08092

How to convert British pounds sterling to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GBP2.94556 TOP
5 GBP14.72780 TOP
10 GBP29.45560 TOP
20 GBP58.91120 TOP
50 GBP147.27800 TOP
100 GBP294.55600 TOP
250 GBP736.39000 TOP
500 GBP1472.78000 TOP
1000 GBP2945.56000 TOP
2000 GBP5891.12000 TOP
5000 GBP14727.80000 TOP
10000 GBP29455.60000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / British Pound Sterling
1 TOP0.33949 GBP
5 TOP1.69747 GBP
10 TOP3.39494 GBP
20 TOP6.78988 GBP
50 TOP16.97470 GBP
100 TOP33.94940 GBP
250 TOP84.87350 GBP
500 TOP169.74700 GBP
1000 TOP339.49400 GBP
2000 TOP678.98800 GBP
5000 TOP1697.47000 GBP
10000 TOP3394.94000 GBP