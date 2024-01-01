Romanian leus to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert RON to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
501.46 top

L1.000 RON = T$0.5015 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9361.3671.4980.7891.3560.89683.604
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.368
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5770.9920.65661.177
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91210.5270.9060.59855.818

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tongan Paʻanga
1 RON0.50146 TOP
5 RON2.50728 TOP
10 RON5.01456 TOP
20 RON10.02912 TOP
50 RON25.07280 TOP
100 RON50.14560 TOP
250 RON125.36400 TOP
500 RON250.72800 TOP
1000 RON501.45600 TOP
2000 RON1,002.91200 TOP
5000 RON2,507.28000 TOP
10000 RON5,014.56000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Romanian Leu
1 TOP1.99419 RON
5 TOP9.97095 RON
10 TOP19.94190 RON
20 TOP39.88380 RON
50 TOP99.70950 RON
100 TOP199.41900 RON
250 TOP498.54750 RON
500 TOP997.09500 RON
1000 TOP1,994.19000 RON
2000 TOP3,988.38000 RON
5000 TOP9,970.95000 RON
10000 TOP19,941.90000 RON