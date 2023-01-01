Swiss francs to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert CHF to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
2671.86 top

1.00000 CHF = 2.67186 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.918350.80318183.22621.374351.54024150.4151.66486
1 EUR1.088910.8745590.6251.496531.67717163.781.81287
1 GBP1.245051.143451103.6211.711131.91767187.2742.07284
1 INR0.01201540.01103450.0096505710.01651340.01850671.80730.0200041

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CHF2.67186 TOP
5 CHF13.35930 TOP
10 CHF26.71860 TOP
20 CHF53.43720 TOP
50 CHF133.59300 TOP
100 CHF267.18600 TOP
250 CHF667.96500 TOP
500 CHF1335.93000 TOP
1000 CHF2671.86000 TOP
2000 CHF5343.72000 TOP
5000 CHF13359.30000 TOP
10000 CHF26718.60000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swiss Franc
1 TOP0.37427 CHF
5 TOP1.87136 CHF
10 TOP3.74272 CHF
20 TOP7.48544 CHF
50 TOP18.71360 CHF
100 TOP37.42720 CHF
250 TOP93.56800 CHF
500 TOP187.13600 CHF
1000 TOP374.27200 CHF
2000 TOP748.54400 CHF
5000 TOP1871.36000 CHF
10000 TOP3742.72000 CHF