1.000 CHF = 2.657 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CHF2.65692 TOP
5 CHF13.28460 TOP
10 CHF26.56920 TOP
20 CHF53.13840 TOP
50 CHF132.84600 TOP
100 CHF265.69200 TOP
250 CHF664.23000 TOP
500 CHF1,328.46000 TOP
1000 CHF2,656.92000 TOP
2000 CHF5,313.84000 TOP
5000 CHF13,284.60000 TOP
10000 CHF26,569.20000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swiss Franc
1 TOP0.37638 CHF
5 TOP1.88188 CHF
10 TOP3.76375 CHF
20 TOP7.52750 CHF
50 TOP18.81875 CHF
100 TOP37.63750 CHF
250 TOP94.09375 CHF
500 TOP188.18750 CHF
1000 TOP376.37500 CHF
2000 TOP752.75000 CHF
5000 TOP1,881.87500 CHF
10000 TOP3,763.75000 CHF