5000 Swiss francs to Tongan paʻangas

Convert CHF to TOP at the real exchange rate

5000 chf
13414.40 top

1.00000 CHF = 2.68288 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86431.09291.0491.485011.656180.9550519.0143
1 GBP1.1570111.2635105.3481.718231.916281.10522.0006
1 USD0.915750.791452183.37821.35991.516650.8745517.4124
1 INR0.01098310.009492320.011993510.016310.01818990.0104890.208836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CHF2.68288 TOP
5 CHF13.41440 TOP
10 CHF26.82880 TOP
20 CHF53.65760 TOP
50 CHF134.14400 TOP
100 CHF268.28800 TOP
250 CHF670.72000 TOP
500 CHF1341.44000 TOP
1000 CHF2682.88000 TOP
2000 CHF5365.76000 TOP
5000 CHF13414.40000 TOP
10000 CHF26828.80000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swiss Franc
1 TOP0.37273 CHF
5 TOP1.86366 CHF
10 TOP3.72733 CHF
20 TOP7.45466 CHF
50 TOP18.63665 CHF
100 TOP37.27330 CHF
250 TOP93.18325 CHF
500 TOP186.36650 CHF
1000 TOP372.73300 CHF
2000 TOP745.46600 CHF
5000 TOP1863.66500 CHF
10000 TOP3727.33000 CHF