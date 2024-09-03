Singapore dollars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert SGD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
1,770.12 top

S$1.000 SGD = T$1.770 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:32
SGD to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TOP
1 SGD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.80501.8050
Low1.75581.7021
Average1.77801.7480
Change-0.65%2.24%
1 SGD to TOP stats

The performance of SGD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8050 and a 30 day low of 1.7558. This means the 30 day average was 1.7780. The change for SGD to TOP was -0.65.

The performance of SGD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8050 and a 90 day low of 1.7021. This means the 90 day average was 1.7480. The change for SGD to TOP was 2.24.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9527.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,154.311.6450.84392.7627.8694.828
1 AUD0.67210,425.80.60810.51256.3784.7822.934

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SGD1.77012 TOP
5 SGD8.85060 TOP
10 SGD17.70120 TOP
20 SGD35.40240 TOP
50 SGD88.50600 TOP
100 SGD177.01200 TOP
250 SGD442.53000 TOP
500 SGD885.06000 TOP
1000 SGD1,770.12000 TOP
2000 SGD3,540.24000 TOP
5000 SGD8,850.60000 TOP
10000 SGD17,701.20000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Singapore Dollar
1 TOP0.56493 SGD
5 TOP2.82466 SGD
10 TOP5.64932 SGD
20 TOP11.29864 SGD
50 TOP28.24660 SGD
100 TOP56.49320 SGD
250 TOP141.23300 SGD
500 TOP282.46600 SGD
1000 TOP564.93200 SGD
2000 TOP1,129.86400 SGD
5000 TOP2,824.66000 SGD
10000 TOP5,649.32000 SGD