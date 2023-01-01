250 Tongan paʻangas to Singapore dollars

Convert TOP to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 top
143.01 sgd

1.00000 TOP = 0.57205 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Singapore Dollar
1 TOP0.57205 SGD
5 TOP2.86025 SGD
10 TOP5.72050 SGD
20 TOP11.44100 SGD
50 TOP28.60250 SGD
100 TOP57.20500 SGD
250 TOP143.01250 SGD
500 TOP286.02500 SGD
1000 TOP572.05000 SGD
2000 TOP1144.10000 SGD
5000 TOP2860.25000 SGD
10000 TOP5720.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SGD1.74810 TOP
5 SGD8.74050 TOP
10 SGD17.48100 TOP
20 SGD34.96200 TOP
50 SGD87.40500 TOP
100 SGD174.81000 TOP
250 SGD437.02500 TOP
500 SGD874.05000 TOP
1000 SGD1748.10000 TOP
2000 SGD3496.20000 TOP
5000 SGD8740.50000 TOP
10000 SGD17481.00000 TOP