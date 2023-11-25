10 Singapore dollars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert SGD to TOP at the real exchange rate

10 sgd
17.57 top

1.00000 SGD = 1.75719 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SGD1.75719 TOP
5 SGD8.78595 TOP
10 SGD17.57190 TOP
20 SGD35.14380 TOP
50 SGD87.85950 TOP
100 SGD175.71900 TOP
250 SGD439.29750 TOP
500 SGD878.59500 TOP
1000 SGD1757.19000 TOP
2000 SGD3514.38000 TOP
5000 SGD8785.95000 TOP
10000 SGD17571.90000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Singapore Dollar
1 TOP0.56909 SGD
5 TOP2.84545 SGD
10 TOP5.69090 SGD
20 TOP11.38180 SGD
50 TOP28.45450 SGD
100 TOP56.90900 SGD
250 TOP142.27250 SGD
500 TOP284.54500 SGD
1000 TOP569.09000 SGD
2000 TOP1138.18000 SGD
5000 TOP2845.45000 SGD
10000 TOP5690.90000 SGD