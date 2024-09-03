Singapore dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 1.770 today, reflecting a -0.845% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.805% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 1.799 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.747 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.354% decrease in value.