Indonesian rupiahs to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert IDR to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
147.15 top

1.000 IDR = 0.0001471 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tongan Paʻanga
1 IDR0.00015 TOP
5 IDR0.00074 TOP
10 IDR0.00147 TOP
20 IDR0.00294 TOP
50 IDR0.00736 TOP
100 IDR0.01471 TOP
250 IDR0.03679 TOP
500 IDR0.07357 TOP
1000 IDR0.14715 TOP
2000 IDR0.29429 TOP
5000 IDR0.73573 TOP
10000 IDR1.47146 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TOP6,795.95000 IDR
5 TOP33,979.75000 IDR
10 TOP67,959.50000 IDR
20 TOP135,919.00000 IDR
50 TOP339,797.50000 IDR
100 TOP679,595.00000 IDR
250 TOP1,698,987.50000 IDR
500 TOP3,397,975.00000 IDR
1000 TOP6,795,950.00000 IDR
2000 TOP13,591,900.00000 IDR
5000 TOP33,979,750.00000 IDR
10000 TOP67,959,500.00000 IDR