Australian dollars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert AUD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
1534.52 top

1.00000 AUD = 1.53452 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80599783.22950.921651.66889151.2151.370351.3484
1 GBP1.24071103.2631.143452.07059187.6121.700191.67296
1 INR0.0120150.0096840310.01107370.02005171.816840.01646470.016201
1 EUR1.0850.8745590.30411.81075164.0751.486831.46301

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AUD1.53452 TOP
5 AUD7.67260 TOP
10 AUD15.34520 TOP
20 AUD30.69040 TOP
50 AUD76.72600 TOP
100 AUD153.45200 TOP
250 AUD383.63000 TOP
500 AUD767.26000 TOP
1000 AUD1534.52000 TOP
2000 AUD3069.04000 TOP
5000 AUD7672.60000 TOP
10000 AUD15345.20000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Australian Dollar
1 TOP0.65167 AUD
5 TOP3.25836 AUD
10 TOP6.51672 AUD
20 TOP13.03344 AUD
50 TOP32.58360 AUD
100 TOP65.16720 AUD
250 TOP162.91800 AUD
500 TOP325.83600 AUD
1000 TOP651.67200 AUD
2000 TOP1303.34400 AUD
5000 TOP3258.36000 AUD
10000 TOP6516.72000 AUD