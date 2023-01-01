Chinese yuan rmb to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert CNY to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
326.79 top

1.00000 CNY = 0.32679 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CNY0.32679 TOP
5 CNY1.63396 TOP
10 CNY3.26793 TOP
20 CNY6.53586 TOP
50 CNY16.33965 TOP
100 CNY32.67930 TOP
250 CNY81.69825 TOP
500 CNY163.39650 TOP
1000 CNY326.79300 TOP
2000 CNY653.58600 TOP
5000 CNY1633.96500 TOP
10000 CNY3267.93000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TOP3.06004 CNY
5 TOP15.30020 CNY
10 TOP30.60040 CNY
20 TOP61.20080 CNY
50 TOP153.00200 CNY
100 TOP306.00400 CNY
250 TOP765.01000 CNY
500 TOP1530.02000 CNY
1000 TOP3060.04000 CNY
2000 TOP6120.08000 CNY
5000 TOP15300.20000 CNY
10000 TOP30600.40000 CNY