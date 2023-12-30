1 Polish zloty to Australian dollars

Convert PLN to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 pln
0.37 aud

1.00000 PLN = 0.37305 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.906050.78545383.21260.84151288.110.169422.3735
1 EUR1.103710.86696591.84170.9288951421.6811.223924.6935
1 GBP1.273151.153451105.9421.071431639.9412.946228.4827
1 INR0.01201740.01088830.0094391210.010112715.47960.122210.26887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Australian Dollar
1 PLN0.37305 AUD
5 PLN1.86525 AUD
10 PLN3.73050 AUD
20 PLN7.46100 AUD
50 PLN18.65250 AUD
100 PLN37.30500 AUD
250 PLN93.26250 AUD
500 PLN186.52500 AUD
1000 PLN373.05000 AUD
2000 PLN746.10000 AUD
5000 PLN1865.25000 AUD
10000 PLN3730.50000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 AUD2.68061 PLN
5 AUD13.40305 PLN
10 AUD26.80610 PLN
20 AUD53.61220 PLN
50 AUD134.03050 PLN
100 AUD268.06100 PLN
250 AUD670.15250 PLN
500 AUD1340.30500 PLN
1000 AUD2680.61000 PLN
2000 AUD5361.22000 PLN
5000 AUD13403.05000 PLN
10000 AUD26806.10000 PLN