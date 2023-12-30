20 Romanian leus to Swiss francs

Convert RON to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 ron
3.74 chf

1.00000 RON = 0.18678 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swiss Franc
1 RON0.18678 CHF
5 RON0.93390 CHF
10 RON1.86780 CHF
20 RON3.73560 CHF
50 RON9.33900 CHF
100 RON18.67800 CHF
250 RON46.69500 CHF
500 RON93.39000 CHF
1000 RON186.78000 CHF
2000 RON373.56000 CHF
5000 RON933.90000 CHF
10000 RON1867.80000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Romanian Leu
1 CHF5.35389 RON
5 CHF26.76945 RON
10 CHF53.53890 RON
20 CHF107.07780 RON
50 CHF267.69450 RON
100 CHF535.38900 RON
250 CHF1338.47250 RON
500 CHF2676.94500 RON
1000 CHF5353.89000 RON
2000 CHF10707.78000 RON
5000 CHF26769.45000 RON
10000 CHF53538.90000 RON