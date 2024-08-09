Bulgarian lev to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Russian rubles is currently 49.457 today, reflecting a 2.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 3.874% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 49.527 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 47.341 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.817% increase in value.