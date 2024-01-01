5 Bulgarian levs to Russian rubles

Convert BGN to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
247.29 rub

лв1.000 BGN = руб49.46 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High49.501851.0471
Low47.165445.8830
Average48.354048.8787
Change0.53%-3.11%
1 BGN to RUB stats

The performance of BGN to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 49.5018 and a 30 day low of 47.1654. This means the 30 day average was 48.3540. The change for BGN to RUB was 0.53.

The performance of BGN to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.0471 and a 90 day low of 45.8830. This means the 90 day average was 48.8787. The change for BGN to RUB was -3.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Russian Ruble
1 BGN49.45730 RUB
5 BGN247.28650 RUB
10 BGN494.57300 RUB
20 BGN989.14600 RUB
50 BGN2,472.86500 RUB
100 BGN4,945.73000 RUB
250 BGN12,364.32500 RUB
500 BGN24,728.65000 RUB
1000 BGN49,457.30000 RUB
2000 BGN98,914.60000 RUB
5000 BGN247,286.50000 RUB
10000 BGN494,573.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 RUB0.02022 BGN
5 RUB0.10110 BGN
10 RUB0.20220 BGN
20 RUB0.40439 BGN
50 RUB1.01098 BGN
100 RUB2.02195 BGN
250 RUB5.05488 BGN
500 RUB10.10975 BGN
1000 RUB20.21950 BGN
2000 RUB40.43900 BGN
5000 RUB101.09750 BGN
10000 RUB202.19500 BGN