5000 US dollars to Russian rubles

Convert USD to RUB at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
443,147.50 rub

1.00000 USD = 88.62950 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87211.086890.54621.493151.66330.962518.7027
1 GBP1.1466611.24605103.8141.711951.907021.1036621.4433
1 USD0.920150.802536183.31451.37391.530460.885617.209
1 INR0.01104410.009632610.012002710.01649050.01836960.01062960.206555

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 USD88.62950 RUB
5 USD443.14750 RUB
10 USD886.29500 RUB
20 USD1772.59000 RUB
50 USD4431.47500 RUB
100 USD8862.95000 RUB
250 USD22157.37500 RUB
500 USD44314.75000 RUB
1000 USD88629.50000 RUB
2000 USD177259.00000 RUB
5000 USD443147.50000 RUB
10000 USD886295.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / US Dollar
1 RUB0.01128 USD
5 RUB0.05641 USD
10 RUB0.11283 USD
20 RUB0.22566 USD
50 RUB0.56415 USD
100 RUB1.12829 USD
250 RUB2.82072 USD
500 RUB5.64145 USD
1000 RUB11.28290 USD
2000 RUB22.56580 USD
5000 RUB56.41450 USD
10000 RUB112.82900 USD