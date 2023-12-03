10 thousand Turkish liras to Hungarian forints

Convert TRY to HUF at the real exchange rate

10000 try
120407 huf

1.00000 TRY = 12.04070 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hungarian Forint
1 TRY12.04070 HUF
5 TRY60.20350 HUF
10 TRY120.40700 HUF
20 TRY240.81400 HUF
50 TRY602.03500 HUF
100 TRY1204.07000 HUF
250 TRY3010.17500 HUF
500 TRY6020.35000 HUF
1000 TRY12040.70000 HUF
2000 TRY24081.40000 HUF
5000 TRY60203.50000 HUF
10000 TRY120407.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Turkish Lira
2000 HUF166.10380 TRY
5000 HUF415.25950 TRY
10000 HUF830.51900 TRY
15000 HUF1245.77850 TRY
20000 HUF1661.03800 TRY
30000 HUF2491.55700 TRY
40000 HUF3322.07600 TRY
50000 HUF4152.59500 TRY
60000 HUF4983.11400 TRY
100000 HUF8305.19000 TRY
150000 HUF12457.78500 TRY
200000 HUF16610.38000 TRY