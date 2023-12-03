20 Turkish liras to Czech korunas

Convert TRY to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 try
15.44 czk

1.00000 TRY = 0.77177 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

How to convert Turkish liras to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TRY0.77177 CZK
5 TRY3.85885 CZK
10 TRY7.71769 CZK
20 TRY15.43538 CZK
50 TRY38.58845 CZK
100 TRY77.17690 CZK
250 TRY192.94225 CZK
500 TRY385.88450 CZK
1000 TRY771.76900 CZK
2000 TRY1543.53800 CZK
5000 TRY3858.84500 CZK
10000 TRY7717.69000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkish Lira
1 CZK1.29573 TRY
5 CZK6.47865 TRY
10 CZK12.95730 TRY
20 CZK25.91460 TRY
50 CZK64.78650 TRY
100 CZK129.57300 TRY
250 CZK323.93250 TRY
500 CZK647.86500 TRY
1000 CZK1295.73000 TRY
2000 CZK2591.46000 TRY
5000 CZK6478.65000 TRY
10000 CZK12957.30000 TRY