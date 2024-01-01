10 Bulgarian levs to Lesotho lotis

Convert BGN to LSL at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
102.29 lsl

лв1.000 BGN = L10.23 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.346510.5613
Low9.99819.8228
Average10.154310.1434
Change2.02%0.70%
1 BGN to LSL stats

The performance of BGN to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3465 and a 30 day low of 9.9981. This means the 30 day average was 10.1543. The change for BGN to LSL was 2.02.

The performance of BGN to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5613 and a 90 day low of 9.8228. This means the 90 day average was 10.1434. The change for BGN to LSL was 0.70.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Lesotho Loti
1 BGN10.22880 LSL
5 BGN51.14400 LSL
10 BGN102.28800 LSL
20 BGN204.57600 LSL
50 BGN511.44000 LSL
100 BGN1,022.88000 LSL
250 BGN2,557.20000 LSL
500 BGN5,114.40000 LSL
1000 BGN10,228.80000 LSL
2000 BGN20,457.60000 LSL
5000 BGN51,144.00000 LSL
10000 BGN102,288.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bulgarian Lev
1 LSL0.09776 BGN
5 LSL0.48882 BGN
10 LSL0.97763 BGN
20 LSL1.95526 BGN
50 LSL4.88816 BGN
100 LSL9.77631 BGN
250 LSL24.44078 BGN
500 LSL48.88155 BGN
1000 LSL97.76310 BGN
2000 LSL195.52620 BGN
5000 LSL488.81550 BGN
10000 LSL977.63100 BGN