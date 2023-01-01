Bulgarian levs to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BGN to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
10,161.30 lsl

1.00000 BGN = 10.16130 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084690.29131.488611.673890.9650518.7386
1 GBP1.1426611.2393103.171.700941.912651.1027321.4114
1 USD0.9220.806907183.24851.37251.543330.8897517.277
1 INR0.01107530.009692750.012012210.01648680.01853880.01068790.207535

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Lesotho Loti
1 BGN10.16130 LSL
5 BGN50.80650 LSL
10 BGN101.61300 LSL
20 BGN203.22600 LSL
50 BGN508.06500 LSL
100 BGN1016.13000 LSL
250 BGN2540.32500 LSL
500 BGN5080.65000 LSL
1000 BGN10161.30000 LSL
2000 BGN20322.60000 LSL
5000 BGN50806.50000 LSL
10000 BGN101613.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bulgarian Lev
1 LSL0.09841 BGN
5 LSL0.49206 BGN
10 LSL0.98413 BGN
20 LSL1.96826 BGN
50 LSL4.92065 BGN
100 LSL9.84130 BGN
250 LSL24.60325 BGN
500 LSL49.20650 BGN
1000 LSL98.41300 BGN
2000 LSL196.82600 BGN
5000 LSL492.06500 BGN
10000 LSL984.13000 BGN